Following the unveiling of the new GLC63 models at the New York Motor Show, we sat down with AMG boss Tobias Moers to discuss what comes next for the wildly successful performance arm of Mercedes-Benz. First question, the incredibly powerful A45 - specifically when we’d be likely to see the next generation. “It’s still a little while away, the next generation is not as - let me say this, you know how regular life cycles work,” Moers said cagily. …