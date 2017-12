UPDATE: Two glossy new marketing images have made their way online, published by Russian site AutoWP. The images reveal a crisp view of the new model's front, and of its more sports-inspired cabin. This article is otherwise unchanged. May 1, 2017: Here it is, folks. In line with our computer generated images, images of the Buick Regal GS, which is based on the Opel Insignia, have been leaked on a Chinese automotive website. …