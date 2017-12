Updated 6:07PM, 21/07/17. A faulty Takata airbag is likely to blame for the first death of a driver in Australia last week, NSW Police has determined, due to corroded high-speed shrapnel expelled from the casing during airbag deployment. At 12:45PM on Thursday 13 July, a Honda CR-V and Toyota Celica collided at the intersection of Mallee and Church streets in Cabramatta, where the 58-year-old driver of the Honda died at the scene. …