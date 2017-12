By launching the new-second-generation Nissan Leaf technology "standard bearer" in Australia during 2018, the company aims to reclaim its status as an electric car pioneer and innovator. This comes after the company has clearly fallen behind the likes of Tesla - plus the major German luxury brands - in the public opinion stakes. Despite long reigning as the world's most popular EV, the outgoing Leaf is no longer as synonymous with emissions-free vehicles as it once was. …