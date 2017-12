Holden has issued a recall for about 5000 examples of its LPG-powered 'VE' and 'VF' Commodore and Caprice ranges produced between 2011 and 2015 over concerns the LPG vaporiser could cause an electrical fault. The company reports that affected units may have had their LPG vaporiser serviced or replaced, leading to a loose electrical ground connection. If the condition occurs, it could cause an electrical arc in the LPG fuel feed hose, which poses a risk of a fuel hose leak or fire. …