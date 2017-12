New images of the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage have gone official, giving us the best look yet at what to expect from the German-powered British sports car when it makes its debut later this year. Despite the heavy black and yellow disguise - with a bit of advertising in the mix - the next-generation Vantage prototype is clearly wearing its production body in these latest images, as opposed to borrowing a modified version of the larger DB11's sheetmetal. …