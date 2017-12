The dream is set to come true for hippies and fans alike - the Volkswagen Microbus is going to return, for real, in 2022. The German company announced that the all-new model will be shaped on the I.D. Buzz concept electric van, which debuted earlier in 2017 at the Detroit motor show. Keeping things Stateside, the news came ahead of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, where spectacular vintage cars are shown in as-new condition. …