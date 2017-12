Jamie Standring, SRT's senior manager for powertrain engineering, told CarAdvice there’s a lot more going on under the surface of the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk than merely generating bulk power and torque from the supercharged V8 engine. “Certainly packaging was one of the challenges,” Standring said. “The driveline, in particular, was a challenge because of the 30mm longer transmission.” …