The man in charge of human machine interface (HMI) design at Porsche says the current use of gesture control technologies, like those introduced in the latest version of BMW iDrive, are nothing but hype and a gimmick. “We tested gesture control a lot but I do not think that this is the future. I think it’s in hype now and it’s not so exact.” Lutz Krauss, Porsche’s head of HMI told CarAdvice at the launch of the new Porsche 911 in Tenerife this week. …