Despite pricing for the new Peugeot 308 GTi raising eyebrows when announced less than four weeks ago, the French brand's local distributor says the final figures are better than originally expected. Speaking to CarAdvice at this week’s Peugeot 308 GTi ‘preview’ drive in Sydney, the public relations and communications manager for Sime Darby Motors Group – Peugeot’s Australian distributor - Tyson Bowen, said the group is pleased with the two-model range's $44,990 to $49,990 pricing. …