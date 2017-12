Details of the new and updated Holden models launching in Australia in 2016. Holden Captiva – January The updated Holden Captiva – without the 5 or 7 suffixes – will arrive in the first month of the year. The Captiva 5 has been dumped, with the SUV previously known as the Captiva 7 now renamed to be the Captiva. It gets a facelift, too, with new front-end styling bringing it more into line with the Commodore and Cruze. …