A facelift for the second-generation Kia Soul has been spotted by spy photographers in Europe. In production since 2013, the current Soul has a few years of life left in it yet, but Kia is keen to keep things fresh until a new generation version is ready in either 2018 or 2019. It's likely that this facelift will feature the usual complement of new headlights, tailights, bumpers, grilles, and alloy wheels. …