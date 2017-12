Spy photographers have run across a fleet of BMW prototypes this week, including the Z4 replacement and the 3 Series sedan, undergoing winter testing in northern Europe. The last in the flotilla is this SUV, which our photography connection believes could be an early development mule for the next-generation X5, but we're not so sure. Given that the current-generation model made its debut in 2013, BMW's usual seven-year model cycle suggests the next X5 won't appear until around 2020. …