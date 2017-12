Subaru Australia says a light city car is unlikely to ever happen as it wouldn’t fit with the brand’s DNA and the requirements of the price-sensitive segment. Speaking to CarAdvice at the launch of the 2016 Subaru Forester, Liberty and Outback, the brand’s managing director, Nick Senior, admitted that Subaru will likely never compete against the likes of the Mazda2, Toyota Yaris and Ford Fiesta. “There’s not a light car [now], there’s not a light car in the future,” Senior told CarAdvice. …