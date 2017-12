Honda Australia says its continued investment into Formula One and the arrival of the NSX supercar are all signs that the Japanese brand is getting its ‘sporty mojo back’. For years Honda was credited with creating the most interesting and sporty cars coming out of Japan, however, in the last decade or so, some have suggested that it has lost its way, focusing too heavily on fuel efficiency at the cost of all else. But that’s all set to change for the better, Honda claims. …