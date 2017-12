The Renault Kaptur was revealed overnight in Russia, and it's significantly longer and wider than the Captur with a C that's sold in the rest of the world. According to Renault's tape measure, the new Kaptur is 4333mm long, 1813mm wide, 1613mm tall and rides on a 2674mm wheelbase. That means that it's 211mm longer, 35mm wider, 46mm taller and uses a 68mm longer wheelbase than the Captur, which is 4122mm long, 1778mm wide, 1567mm tall, and sits on a 2606mm wheelbase. …