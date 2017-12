The first Aston Martin Vulcan to be delivered in the southern hemisphere has taken residence at New Zealand’s Highlands Motorsport Park. One of only 24 Vulcans sold worldwide, the track-only hypercar is the only one of its kind south of the equator. Aston says it is the highest-value production car to be sold in New Zealand, at a cool $4.2 million NZD ($3.8 million). …