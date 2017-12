Our spy photographers have nabbed the Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera undergoing testing on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Front on, apart from the temporary licence plate stuck to the bonnet, this Huracan looks like nothing out of the ordinary. Once you can see the rear bumper, though, that all changes. Extending out from the central portion of the rear bumper is a cage-like enclosure. Behind its temporary metal grille lies a new exhaust setup with two large tips, one on either end. …