The resurrected Citroen C6 has made its first public appearance at the 2016 Beijing motor show this week. After the first images of the second-generation C6 surfaced online a fortnight ago, Citroen's new flagship sedan has been officially presented to the public. Positioned as a China-only flagship model, the new C6 is the product of the collaboration between the French brand and its Chinese partner, Dongfeng. …