UPDATE: Despite the appearance of this would-be Panamera in marketing material, it has been confirmed as little more than a speculative rendering of the so-called 'Pajun' sedan, published in the German and American press. The image was likely used as a 'placeholder' in the materials sent to CarAdvice. (Can't win 'em all!) An image of what is believed to be the 2017 Porsche Panamera, in GTS or Turbo specification, has been leaked in marketing documents obtained by CarAdvice. …