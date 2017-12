The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has secured $2.2 million in government funding to be delivered over the next two years. This matches the $2.2m it received over the past two years. Australia’s independent crash test watchdog independently tests cars in Australia, but also runs data gathered by Euro NCAP through its own set of criteria. It has released ratings on 12 cars this year, and published scores on 45 in 2015. …