Mahindra Automotive Australia has announced that the XUV500 range will expand by Q4, 2016 with the introduction of the W10 XUV500, which adds to the W8 currently on sale. The Mahindra XUV500 W10 will join the W8 front- and all-wheel drive versions of the XUV500 and will bring with it a number of new features to increase the brand's presence in Australia. This announcement comes after the introduction of the facelifted XUV500 earlier this year. The XUV500 W8 comes standard with: …