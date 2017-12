Great Wall Motor’s new Australian distributor is “quietly confident” that it will hit the ground running when it relaunches here around October, saying there is a lot of good will out there from its sizeable existing customer base. As we reported last week, Great Wall — the first Chinese brand to properly crack Australia’s car market — is returning after a circa 18-month hiatus, with a new ute model and a new in-house distributor, also responsible for its Haval SUV division. …