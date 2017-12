Volkswagen is rumoured to be developing a range-topping GTI variant of its small Up! hatch, according to a new report. British car magazine AutoCar claims officials at the firm’s headquarters in Germany are planning the new GTI model as a rival to the Abarth 595. It is believed that such a model would help to improve the image and overall appeal of the company’s entry-level hatch to offer with the offer of sporting looks and performance. …