German luxury marque Mercedes-Benz is planning to unveil a new electric SUV concept at this year’s Paris motor show, according to a new report out of the UK. According to Autocar, the new electrified show car will preview an upcoming production EV, which is expected to debut in the form an SUV that would go head-to-head with the Tesla Model X. The new electric SUV would also take on Audi's upcoming Q6 e-tron and, if it comes to production, Jaguar's reported electric F-Pace variant. …