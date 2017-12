Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler (FCA), has said that an electric version of the Maserati Alfieri could be launched in 2019. He told Bloomberg that the electric Alfieri coupe won't be launched before the company's current five-year plan expires in 2018 and won't occur until after he retires as FCA's CEO in 2019. The outspoken chief executive also said that the company is considering an electric city car primarily targeted at European buyers. …