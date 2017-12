The spiritual successor to the Toyota Supra will reportedly pair a BMW engine with a Toyota-developed hybrid system. We know that BMW and Toyota are collaborating on a new sports car platform, which will underpin the replacement for the BMW Z4 and the long awaited successor to the Toyota Supra. BMW's half of this partnership has already been spied with the classic long bonnet, short tail proportions and a folding fabric roof. Rumours indicate that BMW will market this car as the Z5. …