Images of what might be the next-generation Hyundai Accent surfaced online overnight. These photos were sent to and published by Autohome.com.cn, and show a production ready version of the new Hyundai Verna sedan, as the Accent is badged in China. The new Verna/Accent features more mature styling than the model currently in showrooms. The design is similar to a concept car unveiled at this year's Beijing motor show, and is patterned along the lines of the current Sonata and Elantra. …