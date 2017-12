Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R hot hatch sales in July were a bright spot in a less-than-stellar month for the German brand’s Australian arm. Almost a quarter of the 1622 Golf models sold last month were the GTI (251) and the R (117), which is one of — if not the — highest proportional results in the world. “The R alone tells a story,” said Volkswagen Group Australia managing director Michael Bartsch. “A Golf with a starting price of almost $53,000 easily outsold any comparable car. …