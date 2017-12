This year, British luxury sports car manufacturer Aston Martin celebrates 103 years in business, during which time it has produced a combined total of about 80,000 cars. That's about the same number that Toyota produces in three days. In a global industry that boasts around 85 million cars per annum, Aston Martin makes up a fractional slice of the total cars built each year. But it also claims a staggering 95 per cent of all Aston Martins are still in existence - as few, if any, are scrapped. …