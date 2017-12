Australian pricing and specifications have been revealed for the new 2017 BMW 740e iPerformance today, ahead of a late 2016 market launch. Revealed at the Geneva motor show earlier this year, the 740e iPerformance succeeds the old ActiveHybrid 7 and debuts as BMW's assault on the Mercedes-Benz S500e. But, while the ActiveHybrid 7 was a relatively conventional example of the petrol-electric partnership, the 740e lobs as a more advanced plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. …