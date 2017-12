We all loved the Volkswagen Up! (emphasis theirs). It was a car that almost deserved to have silly punctuation in its name, it was that good a thing in a dull part of the market. But, like buyers, many reviewers were left flabbergasted by the lack of an automatic transmission option in Australia. There was a five-speed semi-automatic option for the car in Europe, but it wasn’t deemed suitable at the time when the VW Up! was on sale locally. …