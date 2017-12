UPDATE: a slew of new photos have been released for the new 2018 Jeep Compass. See new shots below, and in the gallery by clicking the Photos tab above. The all-new 2018 Jeep Compass is now out in the open, revealed in Brazil today ahead of an Australian debut set for late next year. The new Compass has already been spied in its final state a number of times, but today's release marks the first official look at the new 'small-ish' SUV in its Trailhawk and Limited forms. …