The second-generation Toyota 86 has been all but confirmed by the company's European boss. Karl Schlicht, head of Toyota Europe, has told Autocar: "The [86] will carry on. The car serves a big purpose. We are not getting out of that business. Sporty cars go through their phases. It’s our intention to continue with that car.” According to Schlict, the 86 "is at the stage where it’s being decided on the next one, then a chief engineer will be assigned and away we go". …