Vehicle manufacturers celebrating the arrival of a new model is almost an everyday occurrence. They even quite often release a limited-edition model to mark the occasion. It is much rarer, though, to celebrate the end of a model. But that is exactly what Nissan has done with its iconic Y61 Patrol. Its reign in Australia is about to come to an end, 20 years after it was first launched here and six years after its successor, the Y62 Patrol, was launched. …