The next-generation Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 has been spied undergoing testing in Europe. The most hardcore model in the 718 range looks set to have styling to match. There's an aggressive front bumper design with large air intakes and a prominent front spoiler that juts out as far as Jay Leno's chin. At the rear, there's an unmissable diffuser, a pair of exhaust tips straddling the centre line of the vehicle, and a free-standing wing large enough to double as an office desk. …