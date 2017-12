The next-generation 2018 Aston Martin Vantage has been spied again, this time doing rounds on the snowy roads of Sweden. Despite looking like a DB11, this test mule is shorter than the larger grand tourer, as the Vantage will remain a two-seater model. Under the skin, the new Vantage will utilise a smaller version of the DB11's new-generation aluminium architecture, though it should be longer, wider and lower than the current car. …