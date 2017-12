A rare 1958 Porsche 550A Spyder with a successful racing history will be going under the hammer early next year. Considered one of the most original examples in existence, it is one of only 40 built by the German marque. Chassis 0145 had class wins at Nürburgring, Reims, Zandvoort and was fifth overall at Le Mans. With its small size and 1.5-litre boxer engine, the 550A was nicknamed "giant killer," for its ability to chase down bigger and more powerful race cars. …