The next-generation Audi Q3 is expected to arrive sometime during 2018, and could even offer an all-electric variant that will share underpinnings with the Volkswagen e-Golf – according to a new report out of the UK. In a new article by AutoExpress, the new Q3 is expected to be lighter, more practical and, most importantly, more upmarket than the ageing current model that was first revealed in 2011. …