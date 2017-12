The new Chevrolet Traverse has been unveiled at the 2017 Detroit motor show. The second-generation Traverse once again shares its platform with the latest GMC Acadia. While the GMC model has been downsized and can now only seat seven people, the Traverse still has space for eight within its confines. With the latest Acadia sized to compete with the Toyota Kluger, Mazda CX-9 and Nissan Pathfinder, the Traverse remains a significantly bigger beast. …