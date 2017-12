'Safety first'. It's a phrase commonly uttered in schools, workplaces, and even in the home. But in the wake of the Ford Mustang’s recent two-star ANCAP safety rating, the notion of safety actually being first has, yet again, come to the fore. To talk about how far vehicle safety has come, where it is today, and where it’s headed in future, CarAdvice caught up with former Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) chairman, Lauchlan McIntosh. Firstly, though, some background. …