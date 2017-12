Plans for an Alfa Romeo Giulia wagon have been shelved, with the company believing the Stelvio will fill that market niche. Alfredo Altavilla, Alfa Romeo's head of manufacturing, has told Car the company has "decided not to do a Giulia Sportwagon". Altavilla isn't sure the brand needs a Giulia wagon, given the related Stelvio crossover drives well enough. Indeed, he believes that anyone who would have been in the market for the wagon will end up buying the Stelvio. …