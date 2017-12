Isuzu Ute Australia has hinted at the performance potential lurking within the 3.0-litre diesel engine in the MU-X SUV and D-Max ute. Speaking to CarAdvice, Mark Harman, PR and sponsorship manager at Isuzu Ute Australia, said the extra torque on offer in the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, along with the potential for more performance, were key factors in the decision to ignore smaller engine options from overseas when developing the refreshed MU-X and D-Max. …