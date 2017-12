A photo of what appears to be the facelifted Hyundai Sonata sedan has been leaked and published online. The solitary low-resolution image, above, was originally posted on Hyundai-Blog.com overnight. It's not clear how or where the site sourced the image. Despite that, the blog has a good recent history with leaks. Earlier this week, it published leaked design sketches of the updated Hyundai Sonata. Not longer later, Hyundai followed up with an official release of those drawings. …