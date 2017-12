The long-awaited BMW i8 Roadster has been unveiled overnight, alongside an updated i8 Coupe at the 2017 Los Angeles motor show. The much-discussed Roadster features an electric folding soft-top, stored in a space-saving vertical position. It can be raised or lowered in 15 seconds, and is operable at speeds up to 50km/h. There's also a rear windscreen that can be raised and lowered independently. …