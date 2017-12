Local pricing for the 2017 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar models have surfaced online this week, with the sporty mid-sized sedan and wagon twins starting at $89,990 and $92,990 before on-road costs respectively. This means the new Polestar models are a smidgen under $10,000 cheaper than the models they replace, despite offering more power and better performance, while commanding a $20,000 premium over the current T6 R-Design range topper ($69,990). …