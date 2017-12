At this year's New York motor show, Australian media spent time with Tobias Moers, the head of Mercedes-AMG - and chief among the topics discussed was performance, specifically how best to achieve it. In recent times, petrol engines have become so efficient, so technologically adept and so clean-running, that there is hope we may one day return to the glory days of naturally-aspirated petrol engines, even if they do run an electric motor of some sort to help things along. …