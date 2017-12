The BMW M550d is the quad-turbo diesel station wagon you've always wanted. Oh, you can get it as a sedan as well. And yes, you read that right: four turbos. The German brand's new 5 Series M Performance model sits alongside the M550i, with the M550d xDrive all-wheel-drive model packing a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine with quad turbocharging. BMW isn't new to adding plenty of turbos to its M diesel models, with the existing M50d versions of the X5 and X6 using triple-turbo power. …