UPDATE: Skoda has now added a diesel model to the Kodiaq range. Details here. Local pricing and specifications for the new seven-seat 2017 Skoda Kodiaq have been released this week ahead of the Czech SUV's arrival in late May, starting at $42,990 before on-road costs. Initially available in one variant only, the Kodiaq will launch with the Volkswagen Group's 132TSI 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as standard, developing 132kW of power (as its name suggests) and 320Nm of torque. …