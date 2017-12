The MY17 Isuzu MU-X update has arrived in Australia - before any other export market, and fewer than three months after the rugged seven-seat SUV's last running change, which brought a new Euro 5 diesel engine. The quickness of the local model launch reflects Australia's importance to Isuzu Ute. Despite a host of new rivals such as Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Holden Trailblazer, Ford Everest and Toyota Fortuner launching relatively recently, the humble MU-X outsold all of them last year. …